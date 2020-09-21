Fans Raise Money for ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Actor Michael Hogan After Serious Fall

People are raising money online for “Battlestar Galactica” actor Michael Hogan’s medical care after he had a serious fall in February.

According to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of his wife Susan Hogan, the actor has been suffering from paralysis on his left side, memory loss and other health problems from a fall on Feb. 17 that caused bleeding in his brain. He is currently being cared for at the Berkley Care Center in North Vancouver, Canada.

“Though it is hard to imagine, I think it’s fair to say it is unlikely Michael will be able to work again. And for these past seven months, neither has Susan, given the circumstances,” the fundraiser description, written by Horgan’s neighbor Shari Ulrich, reads. “She is facing an uncertain future to navigate other than knowing that the financial demands will continue to be great.”

Fans quickly took notice of the fundraiser, and they began donating money to help reach the overall goal. The donations will be used to fund the family’s needs, including long-term care, medications, adaptive clothing and other expenses required to help Hogan return to his daily life.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused issues for Hogan’s recovery, Ulrich said on the fundraiser’s page. Physiotherapists, speech therapists and other care teams were not allowed to have contact with him due to the heightened safety precautions, but a physiotherapist is now allowed to visit him a few times per week. Susan Hogan is also allowed supervised visits with social distancing and a face mask in place.

At the time of this article’s publication, the fundraiser has seen over 1,000 donations and a total of over $62,000 to help Susan Hogan pay for medical bills and continued care. The goal is not a fixed amount, Ulrich said, but rather an ongoing attempt to meet the family’s needs.

“The real goal is to have Michael back — that sweet, funny, teasing, impish, spirited, bright light and brilliant actor and friend,” she writes. “But practically speaking, the goal is to give Susan a way forward without the crushing financial weight of the ever changing costs for his care.”

Both Hogan and his wife are actors who have appeared on film and television. Hogan has also appeared in “The Man in the High Castle” and “Fargo.”