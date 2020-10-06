Batmobile Animated Preschool Series Ordered at Warner Bros. Animation

“The Batman” may have been delayed until 2022, but the Batmobile is revving up for its own adventure.

Warner Bros. Animation has started production on an animated preschool series called “Batwheels,” which will star some of the most iconic vehicles from across the DC universe, fighting crime in Gotham City alongside the usual squad of Batman, Robin, Batgirl and more.

The show’s main crime-fighting crew is led by Bam (The Batmobile), and also includes Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck). Together, the sentient super-powered vehicles must navigate the growing pains of being a newly-formed super team, as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid.

“Batwheels” is set to air both on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

“’Batwheels’ is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool,” said Tom Ascheim, the former Freeform head who was recently-appointed president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics division. “I can’t wait for all the aspiring super heroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters.”

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, is executive producing the series. Michael G. Stern serves as co-executive producer on the show, with Simon J. Smith as supervising producer and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. on attached to produce.

“From ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ to ‘Teen Titans Go!,’ superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation,” added Register. “We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman!”