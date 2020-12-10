Baseball Fans Can Get Live-Streamed Coaching From MLB Network

Ron Darling, Bill Ripken and Carlos Pena are among eight analysts who will offer tips and instruction to young baseball aspirants as part of a unique twist on a regular MLB Network standby.

On Tuesday, December 15 at 7 p.m., fans will be able to take part in an interactive lesson from eight of the network’s analysts that will stream across MLB Network’s social platforms and MLB.com. Eight analysts, who will also include Sean Casey, Mark DeRosa, Ryan Depster, Cliff Floyd and Dave Valle, will watch videos submitted by kids via Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #SandlotToTheShow and offer individualized feedback and instruction.

“You can give a nugget or two to almost anybody to make them a little bit better,” says Ripken, a former player for the Baltmore Orioles, in an interview. “We can make these kids a little better. It’s a domino effect. We can help them have more success.”

The eight analysts will also take part in a real time Q&A with fans, kids, parents and coaches who submit their baseball instruction questions within the live stream. The #SandlotToTheShow stream will be available on MLB Network’s Twitter, Facebook Twitch and YouTube accounts as well as MLB.com.

The exchange is an extension of sorts of regular #SandlotToTheShow TV segments, which began in 2019 and hves been featured throughout MLB Network’s on-air studio shows, including on “MLB Tonight” in November. By the end of 2020, MLB Network analysts will have provided feedback to more than 600 youth baseball and softball players across the country.