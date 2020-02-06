×

Barry Keoghan Exits ‘Y: The Last Man’ Lead Role

Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Barry Keoghan attends "Go Behind the Scenes with the Walt Disney Studios" press line at the 2019 D23 Expo, in Anaheim, Calif2019 D23 Expo - Day 2, Anaheim, USA - 24 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Yet another setback has befallen the “Y: The Last Man” series adaptation at FX.

Barry Keoghan, who was poised to play the central character of Yorick Brown, has exited the series, Variety has confirmed. He was originally cast when the project was still in the pilot stage back in mid-2018.

Reps for Keoghan and FX and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news is the latest in a string of changes at the show based on the graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. Eliza Clark was named as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the show in June 2018, taking over from original showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal, who exited the project a couple months before.

“Y” was originally ordered to series by FX in February, 2019. The project explores a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. Diane Lane is still in position to lead an ensemble cast which also includes Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, along with Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

The character of Brown is described as a young man quick to use humor to deflect from his problems who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague.

Attempts to adapt “Y: The Last Man” have been ongoing for more than a decade, with the rights first being acquired by New Line for a potential feature film in the late 2000s. As recently as 2013, Dan Trachtenberg had been tapped to direct a film adaptation that never came to fruition. After New Line’s rights lapsed, FX began work on a series adaptation that has been in development for more than two years.

Collider first reported the news of Keoghan’s exit.

