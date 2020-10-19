Director Barry Jenkins Reveals ‘The Underground Railroad’ Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Director Barry Jenkins shared a teaser for “The Underground Railroad,” and Apple TV Plus announced that “Peanuts” specials including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be made available on the platform.

RENEWALS

Vice TV announced that it has renewed “Dark Side of the Ring,” a docuseries about controversies in the wrestling world, for a third season with 14 new episodes in the works. The series, which has become the highest-rated Vice TV show, documented tragedies and shocking stories within the wrestling community through its first two season. Some stories explored in Season 2 include Dino Bravo‘s murder, David Schultz‘s assault on a reporter and a freak accident involving Owen Hart. Executive producers of “Dark Side of the Ring” are Jason Eisener, Evan Husney, Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte and Lee Hoffman. Eisener is also the show’s director and Husney is the writer.

FIRST LOOKS

Quibi shared a new trailer for its Vice Studios docuseries, “Big Rad Wolf,” which became available to stream on the platform starting today. The show, directed by Eva Gunz, analyzes the success and eventual decline of popular clothing brand American Apparel. It includes the story of how former CEO Dov Charney earned the company its recognition, but also dives into the financial mismanagement and employee reports of inappropriate behavior that plagued the brand. the series is executive produced by Gunz, Edward McGurn, Lauren Terp, Katie Peck, Jon Bulette, Lawrence Elman, Ileen Maisel and Nick Fraser. Watch the trailer below.

Quibi also revealed a trailer for “Murder Unboxed,” a true crime docuseries made available today. Each episode of the series will focus on a single criminal case through the unboxing of various items that are seemingly unconnected. Weaving together the story of how each piece of evidence played a role in solving the crime, the show’s interviews and recreations will explore how the cases panned out. The eight episodes air each weekday until Oct. 28. “Murder Unboxed” is executive produced by Jeff Keane, David Johnson and Steve Luebbert, alongside co-executive producer Jeremy Corray. Watch the trailer below.

Director Barry Jenkins revealed a teaser for Amazon Prime Video‘s “The Underground Railroad,” an upcoming limited series on the work of fiction by Colson Whitehead. The nine episodes follows Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a young woman who escapes a plantation in Georgia in hopes of finding the Underground Railroad. She’s unprepared to discover that there is an actual railroad network with tracks and tunnels underground. The series also stars Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. It is executive produced by Jenkins, Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy, Sarah Esberg, Richard Heus and Jackie Hoyt. Watch the teaser below.

PROGRAMMING

Apple TV Plus is set to offer “Peanuts” specials over the holiday season, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” The latter was made available today, while “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be put on the site Nov. 18, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available starting Dec. 4. Alongside the beloved programs, new specials produced by WildBrain will be centered around other holidays, including Mother’s Day, New Year’s Eve and Earth Day, as well as a back-to-school special.

LATE NIGHT

Sacha Baron Cohen, Emma Roberts, Ozuna and Doja Cat will appear tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” while Gwen Stefani, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Joy Reid and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will include Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ego Nwodim and Todd Sucherman.

INITIATIVES

On tonight’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear in a new rendition of their “Two Goats on a Boat” bit, but with the emphasis on voting this time. “Two Goats Who Will Vote” features the two singing in side-by-side videos and sharing a message encouraging viewers to “make sure that you vote.” Both Fallon and Miranda support Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote initiative. Watch a clip of tonight’s bit below.