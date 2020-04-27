Obamas Announce New Netflix Documentary About Michelle’s ‘Becoming’ Book Tour

Following their Oscar win with “American Factory,” Barack and Michelle Obama are teaming with Netflix once again for a new documentary about Michelle’s recent book tour to launch her memoir.

Titled “Becoming,” after the memoir which published in late 2018, the doc offers a rare, up-close look at Michelle Obama’s life, taking viewers behind-the-scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour to promote her book. Both the memoir and the film are about highlighting the power of community to bridge divides and the spirit of connection that comes when people openly and honestly share their stories.



The doc drops on Netflix May 6 and hails from the Obamas’ exclusive development pact with the streamer via their Higher Ground Productions banner, which they launched last year. Documentarian Nadia Hallgren, whose credits include the Oscar-shortlisted doc “After Maria,” directed the film, with Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness and Lauren Cioffi on board as producers.

Accompanying the announcement is a first look trailer for “Becoming” and a note from Michelle Obama (shared in full at the bottom of his article), in which she expresses hope that the film will offer viewers “joy and a bit of respite” during our collective “struggle to weather this pandemic.”

In her own statement on the film, Hallgren says that she was approached by Higher Ground with the idea of filming Obama during her tour, and was granted a 30-minute meeting with the former First Lady to decide whether she was the right fit to make “Becoming.” She also explains how difficult it was to shoot Michelle because she is “flanked by Secret Service everywhere she goes.”

“She moves quickly and I had to learn to move with her — I filmed in tight, private spaces in a way that required the smallest possible footprint, but also allowed me to build a close relationship with her,” Hallgren writes in her note.

Higher Ground co-heads Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis are executive producers on the project, while Maureen A. Ryan is on board as a co-EP.

“Becoming” is the latest addition to the Higher Grounds slate, which also includes a Frederick Douglass biopic and “Bloom,” an upstairs/downstairs drama series set in the world of fashion in post-WWII New York City.