Barack Obama to Appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Thursday

Former President Barack Obama will be Thursday’s guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the show announced on Monday night.

Obama will be sitting down with Kimmel to discuss his new memoir, “A Promised Land,” which is the first of two books about his presidency. Recently, Obama has interviewed with “60 Minutes,” Oprah Winfrey and CBS News’ Gayle King to promote the book.

After becoming the first sitting president to appear on a late night show in 2009 with his interview on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,” Obama has become a regular on the format. He has previously been a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Colbert Report,” “The Late Show With David Letterman,” “The Daily Show” and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien.”

In a recent article for The Atlantic, Obama detailed that he wrote his book to inspire young people to continue to believe in democracy.

“What I can say for certain is that I’m not yet ready to abandon the possibility of America—not just for the sake of future generations of Americans but for all of humankind,” Obama wrote. “I’m convinced that the pandemic we’re currently living through is both a manifestation of and a mere interruption in the relentless march toward an interconnected world, one in which peoples and cultures can’t help but collide.”

Obama also released a playlist on Monday to mark the release of his book, featuring memorable songs from his time in office.

The playlist includes “The Thrill Is Gone” by B.B. King, “Halo” by Beyoncé, “Luck Be a Lady” by Frank Sinatra, “Cherish the Day” by Sade, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” by Stevie Wonder and “Michelle” by The Beatles, in a nod to his wife.

Zac Brown Band will be Thursday night’s musical guest.