Banijay Rights Agrees First-Look Deal with U.K.’s Chatterbox

Distributor Banijay Rights has struck a first-look deal with U.K. factual and formats producer Chatterbox, a relatively new production company founded by former Channel 4 commissioner Nav Raman and producer/director Ali Quirk.

Chatterbox last year picked up two BAFTA Children’s TV Awards for its BBC documentary “Leaving Care.”

Its agreement with Banijay gives the distributor exclusive access to Chatterbox’s slate of factual programming and formats.

The first title in the deal is BBC Three documentary “Stacey Dooley Investigates: The Whale Hunters,” which has rare access to a Norwegian commercial hunting vessel. Chatterbox has also landed a talent-led factual entertainment format and a new documentary, which it says is being directed by an Oscar and BAFTA award-winning producer.

Chatterbox co-founder Raman is a former Channel 4 factual entertainment commissioning editor, whose slate included “Brat Camp,” “Child Genius” and “The Unteachables,” while Quirk’s popular factual credits include “Gogglebox,” “Come Dine With Me,” “Gold Rush” and “Sky Cops.”

Tim Mutimer, CEO of Banijay Rights, said: “Chatterbox is an exciting, innovative company, delivering fresh perspectives and new voices through a range of programs and formats.”

Banijay Right has deals with other U.K. indies including Firecrest Films, Proper Content and Storyboard, as well as a co-development deal with FirstLook TV.