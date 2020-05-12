Banff to Kick Off Virtual Edition of 2020 Festival With ‘Snowpiercer’ Masterclass

The Banff World Media Festival is to run a four-month virtual program to replace its canceled 2020 edition which was set to take place next month in the Canadian Rockies.

Online versions of the annual Rockie Awards (June 15) and conference Banff Day (June 16) will tentpole the virtual season of programming, the majority of which will be offered free of charge.

The Banff Virtual Edition content program will kick off on May 26 with a masterclass featuring a sneak peek of TNT and Netflix’s post-apocalyptic drama series, “Snowpiercer,” produced by Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios.

The “Snowpiercer” session will feature an in-depth conversation with its stars, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs and “The Americans” star Alison Wright, along with showrunner and executive producer Graeme Manson, executive producer and CEO of Tomorrow Studios Adelstein, and Netflix VP of content Larry Tanz.

Banff said the session would kick off a summer slate of masterclasses including on-screen talent, showrunners and executives.

Additional industry panels, interactive video sessions and online networking events will be announced in the coming weeks.

International media companies signed up to participate in sessions and networking offerings include: A+E Networks, Amazon, AMC Networks, BBC America, Bell Media, Blue Ant Media, CAA, CBBC, CBC, CBS All-Access, CNN, Corus Entertainment, Disney, Endemol Shine, eOne, Hulu, ITV Studios, Keshet, Netflix, Lionsgate, OUTtv, PBS, Rogers Media, Starz, Tomorrow Studios, Groupe Media TFO, UKTV, Vice Canada, Warner Bros., WarnerMedia, YLE, and ZDF.

Individuals can register at banffmediafestival.com to access most of the program free-of-charge via a Virtual Pass.

Banff announced in March it was canceling its 2020 edition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are pleased to provide an opportunity for the industry in Canada and around the world to join together for this Virtual Edition of BANFF,” said Randy Lennox, president of Bell Media and chair of the Banff World Media Festival board.