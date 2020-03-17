BAFTA Postpones Television Craft Awards and Television Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has postponed its flagship television awards ceremonies, the BAFTA Television Awards and the BAFTA Television Craft Awards.

The Television Craft Awards and Television Awards, originally scheduled for April 26 and May 17 respectively, will be postponed until later in the year, according to a statement from BAFTA.

The announcement of the nominations, scheduled for March 26, will also be postponed until closer to the ceremony.

BAFTA said it is exploring options for new dates and that it hopes to be in a position to confirm them in the coming weeks.

“We are continually monitoring the situation to ensure we are prepared for the challenges we may face in the coming weeks and months. We are closely following the advice of the World Health Organisation, NHS and GOV UK/Public Health England, and the safety of our members, guests and staff remains our top priority,” said BAFTA in a statement.

The decision follows U.K. government guidance yesterday for the public to implement social distancing measures to stop the spread of the virus.

As of today, 1,950 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the U.K.,a jump of 407 cases since yesterday.

BAFTA’s decision to postpone its awards follows news yesterday that the Royal Television Society is to live stream its prestigious Television awards tonight, without guests or winners in attendance.