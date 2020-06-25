‘Baby Shark’ TV Series Gets the Greenlight at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has said I doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo to a new animated preschool series based on the viral “Baby Shark” video.

The network has given the greenlight for 26 half-hour episodes of “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (working title), a 2D-animated series which will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, meet new friends and sing “original catchy tunes” along the way.

“Baby Shark’s Big Show!” is being co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the entertainment company behind the children’s brand Pinkfong which produced the original video.

The original “Baby Shark” video is now nearing the 5.8 billion view mark on YouTube and still stands as the second most-viewed video in the platform’s history. News of the greenlight comes around a year after it was first announced that a “Baby Shark” series could be in the waters.

“Having the opportunity to dive deeper into this incredible world and create all-new storylines has been extremely exciting, and our head of preschool Eryk Casemiro and his team can’t wait to help grow the ‘Baby Shark’ universe and fanbase with an amazing new series that captures the heart and spirit of this beloved property,” said Ramsey Naito, executive vice president of production and development at Nickelodeon Animation.

Nickelodeon will debut the series with a holiday special in December, with premieres rolling out across its preschool platforms in spring 2021. Following the U.S. launch, the series will roll out on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally.

“Baby Shark’s Big Show!” is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica, with Whitney Ralls serving as co-executive producer.