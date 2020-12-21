‘B Positive’ Picked Up for Full Season at CBS

“B Positive” has been picked up for a full season at CBS.

The show will now run through the entire 2020-2021 broadcast season. The news comes after just five episodes of the show have aired on CBS, with the series debuting on Nov. 5.

“B Positive” has the unique distinction of being the only pilot out of last year’s pilot season to complete filming prior to the production shutdown caused by the pandemic. CBS announced a series pickup for the show in May, along with the dramas “The Equalizer” starring Queen Latifah and “Clarice,” which follows Clarice Starling in the aftermath of “Silence of the Lambs.”

“B Positive” was created by Marco Pennette and is executive produced by CBS mainstay Chuck Lorre. The series follows Drew (Thomas Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who, when he discovers he needs a new kidney, runs into Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers hers. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell also star. The series is inspired by Pennette’s personal experience as a transplant recipient.

Pennette executive produces alongside Lorre. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“B Positive” is now one of the only freshman shows to get an order for more episodes in a broadcast season marked by its unusual nature. Most broadcasters have debuted few new scripted series at this point in the season, opting instead for returning shows, unscripted fare, and acquired programming. Numerous shows, including “Clarice” and “The Equalizer,” are slated to debut at midseason.