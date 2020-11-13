Ayo Davis Promoted to EVP of Creative Development and Strategy at Disney Branded Television

Ayo Davis is moving over to Disney Branded Television.

She has been appointed to the division’s newly-created role of executive vice president of creative development and strategy, reporting to Disney Branded Television president and chief creative officer Gary Marsh.

In her new role, Davis will oversee all live-action programming created by Disney Branded Television for Disney Plus, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior networks.

“This is an exciting and incredible time of growth for Disney Branded Television. I am honored to work with Gary and his exceptional team in leveraging a strong legacy of storytelling to create engaging programming for generations of viewers to come,” said Davis in a statement.

News of her move comes around a year and a half after she was tapped as executive vice president of talent and casting at both ABC and Disney Plus by ABC chief Karey Burke.

Davis will now have oversight of scripted and unscripted series, movies and specials, and will manage teams across a number of divisions including original development, current programming, original movies, unscripted content, and casting and talent relations.

“Ayo’s sophistication and taste elevate every project she touches — and her impact on the television landscape is beyond measure. As we embark on the mission of bringing more world-class content to Disney-branded platforms, I could not imagine a more perfect executive with whom to partner,” said Marsh in making the announcement.

Prior to being named as ABC’s casting chief in 2016, Davis was senior vice president of talent and casting at the network, overseeing all scripted prime-time casting. She joined ABC in the casting department over 16 years ago, where she has overseen casting for several pilots which went on to become successful series, including “Lost,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.