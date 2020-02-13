×

‘Avenue 5’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO

HBO is up for more space chaos.

The network has renewed the Armando Iannucci-created comedy “Avenue 5” for a second season.

Avenue 5” is set forty years in the future when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, and stars Hugh Laurie as Captain Ryan Clark, who is steering the titular ship along its cruise around Jupiter. Josh Gad also stars as billionaire Herman Judd, the mercurial face and name behind Avenue 5.

Meanwhile regular Iannucci collaborators Zach Woods and Rebecca Front play head of customer relations Matt Spencer and strong willed passenger Karen Kelly, respectively. Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips also star.

“We’ve loved every minute of Avenue 5’s inaugural voyage,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming. “Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our hapless heroes in season two.”

Iannucci created the series, directed the pilot, and serves as executive producer alongside Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, and Will Smith.

“It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of ‘Avenue 5,’ so I’m doubly thrilled that HBO have now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too,” said Iannucci. “Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we’re looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. To the end of season one and beyond (into season two)!”

The show represents Iannucci’s follow-up to “Veep,” which wrapped its seven-season run on HBO back in May 2019. Laurie also appeared in the latter seasons of the political comedy as Selina Meyer’s rival Tom James.

“It’s thrilling to discover that space isn’t finite after all,” said Laurie of the renewal. “I’m very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando and HBO, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here’s to the future!”

“Avenue 5” is a co-production between HBO and Sky UK. It is co-executive produced by Peter Fellows and Becky Martin, and produced by Steve Clark-Hall.

More TV

  • The Craft of the Kroffts: Sid

    The Craft of the Kroffts: Sid & Marty's Road to Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    A happy-go-lucky dragon with a yellow head who talks with a magic flute. Diminutive sea monsters frolicking with a pair of young boys. A world where lifesize hats run things. And presidents in a bar, laughing it up with Saddam Hussein and Barbara Walters. These are the worlds which have been the mainstay of Sid [...]

  • 'Avenue 5' Renewed for Season 2

    'Avenue 5' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

    HBO is up for more space chaos. The network has renewed the Armando Iannucci-created comedy “Avenue 5” for a second season. “Avenue 5” is set forty years in the future when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, and stars Hugh Laurie as Captain Ryan Clark, who is steering the [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Returns Up, 'Masked

    TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Returns Up, 'Masked Singer' Ticks Down

    “Survivor” returned to decent ratings numbers for its landmark 40th season on Wednesday night. The CBS show’s two-hour premiere scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 6.7 million total viewers, which represents a 6% increase in total viewership on last season’s premiere, and a significant up tick on both metrics from the season [...]

  • Der Donnerstag wird wieder schoen! Heidi

    Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Rebrands Entertainment Assets as SevenOne Entertainment

    ProSiebenSat.1 will regroup several of its channels, digital brands and marketing subsidiaries under a shared roof and with a new name: SevenOne Entertainment Group. This new structure will merge the group’s broadcast arm ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland with digital marketing firm SevenOne Media to create a single point of access and pronounced focus on non-linear offerings. [...]

  • Hengdian Film production

    Chinese Shoots to Resume Despite Virus Threat, While Beijing Throws Industry a Lifeline

    Hengdian World Studios, one of China’s largest, cautiously reopened for business today after it shut down all production in recent weeks to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The move comes a day after Chinese authorities released an official statement pledging government support for the struggling entertainment sector.  Huge portions of the world’s second [...]

  • Hit French Comedy 'Call My Agent!'

    Hit French Comedy 'Call My Agent!' To End With Season Four (EXCLUSIVE)

    The fourth season of hit French drama “Call My Agent!” will be its last, according to the show’s producers. Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Paris-based Mother Production, which produces the show with Mon Voisin Productions, have confirmed to Variety that the comedy – originated by French public broadcaster France Télévisions and known locally as [...]

  • Colin Kaepernick

    Colin Kaepernick to Release Memoir in 2020, Inks Multi-Project Deal With Audible

    Colin Kaepernick is publishing a memoir this year. The activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback announced plans to release the book through Kaepernick Publishing, his own newly launched publishing company that is meant to “reinforce the importance of Black ownership” and “give power to Black and Brown voices globally, offering unprecedented ownership options to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad