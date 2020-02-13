‘Avenue 5’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO is up for more space chaos.

The network has renewed the Armando Iannucci-created comedy “Avenue 5” for a second season.

“Avenue 5” is set forty years in the future when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, and stars Hugh Laurie as Captain Ryan Clark, who is steering the titular ship along its cruise around Jupiter. Josh Gad also stars as billionaire Herman Judd, the mercurial face and name behind Avenue 5.

Meanwhile regular Iannucci collaborators Zach Woods and Rebecca Front play head of customer relations Matt Spencer and strong willed passenger Karen Kelly, respectively. Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips also star.

“We’ve loved every minute of Avenue 5’s inaugural voyage,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming. “Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our hapless heroes in season two.”

Iannucci created the series, directed the pilot, and serves as executive producer alongside Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, and Will Smith.

“It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of ‘Avenue 5,’ so I’m doubly thrilled that HBO have now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too,” said Iannucci. “Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we’re looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. To the end of season one and beyond (into season two)!”

The show represents Iannucci’s follow-up to “Veep,” which wrapped its seven-season run on HBO back in May 2019. Laurie also appeared in the latter seasons of the political comedy as Selina Meyer’s rival Tom James.

“It’s thrilling to discover that space isn’t finite after all,” said Laurie of the renewal. “I’m very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando and HBO, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here’s to the future!”

“Avenue 5” is a co-production between HBO and Sky UK. It is co-executive produced by Peter Fellows and Becky Martin, and produced by Steve Clark-Hall.