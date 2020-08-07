Ava DuVernay to Produce ‘One Perfect Shot’ Docuseries at HBO Max, Inspired By Popular Twitter Account

Ava DuVernay is exploring what makes that one shot in your favorite film or TV show so perfect.

The prolific filmmaker and her ARRAY Filmworks banner are teaming with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television to create a docuseries called “One Perfect Shot” for HBO Max.

Each episode of “One Perfect Shot,” inspired by the Twitter account of the same name and narrated by DuVernay, will see a director given an array of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots.

The directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Each filmmaker will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their cinematic achievements. They will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.

“One Perfect Shot” marks an expansion of DuVernay’s relationship with HBO Max, which already extends to the “DMZ” pilot she directed for the streamer. DuVernay of course signed a substantial multi-year deal with Warner Bros. TV back in 2018.

“I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing,” said DuVernay. “To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks. We’re thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max.”

“There is nothing more fascinating than witnessing the passion and creativity of a filmmaker discussing their craft and dissecting how they pulled off that jaw-dropping shot,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “Narrated by the illustrious Ava Duvernay, this series is sure to ignite and inspire film and television enthusiasts at every level.”

DuVernay will executive produce alongside Lee Metzger and Neil Miller. Bruce Robertson is on board as a co-EP, as are ARRAY’s Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes.

“As one of today’s most respected filmmakers, Ava is the perfect voice to narrate the journey through the immersive new technology created to showcase the most beloved films of all time,” said Brooke Karzen, executive vice president and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.