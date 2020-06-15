Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington and Lineup for ‘A Night in the Writers’ Room’ Announced for Variety’s Virtual TV Festival

Variety has announced the lineup for its virtual “A Night in the Writers’ Room,” the evening program for the Variety Virtual TV Fest on June 23-25. Virtual conversations and panels will include some of the stars and creators from hit shows, including Ava DuVernay and Kerry Washington.

“A Night in the Writers’ Room” will take place from 5:00-6:00 p.m. PT on each night of the TV Festival and feature conversations with Emmy-contending writers in comedy, drama, and limited series/movie categories.

The Comedy Panel on Tuesday, June 23, includes:

Dave Burd, “Dave”

Greg Daniels, “Upload”

Alena Smith, “Dickinson”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Liz Feldman, “Dead to Me”

Courtney Lily, “Black-ish”

Tanya Saracho, “Vida”

The Drama Panel on Wednesday, June 24, includes:

Kerry Ehrin, “The Morning Show”

Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul”

Michelle King, “The Good Fight”

Eric Kripke, “The Boys”

Tarell Alvin McCraney, “David Makes Man”

Chris Mundy, “Ozark”

Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”

Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Truth Be Told”

The Limited Series/Movie panel on Thursday, June 25, includes:

Mark Bomback, “Defending Jacob”

Alex Garland, “Devs”

Susannah Grant, “Unbelievable”

Damon Lindeloff and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen”

Elwood Reid and Migizi Pensoneau, “Barkskins”

Joey Soloway, “Transparent Musicale Finale”

Liz Tigelaar and Attica Locke, “Little Fires Everywhere”

DuVernay and Array Filmworks’ president Sarah Bremner and head of physical production Paul Garnes will join the Variety Virtual TV Fest morning program. They will be discuss Array’s inventive approach to storytelling, working with streaming platforms and the making of “When They See Us,” “Queen Sugar” and the HBO Max pilot “DMZ.”

Washington will join a conversation with Pilar Savone, Simpson Street’s EVP of Production, to discus the making of “Little Fires Everywhere,” “American Son” and upcoming projects.

Previously announced speakers at the Variety Virtual TV Fest include Hillary Rodham Clinton in a talk with Amy Schumer, panels from the cast and producers of “Pose” and “Normal People” and a keynote with television producer Greg Berlanti and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

