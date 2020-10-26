Ava DuVernay’s ‘Cherish the Day’ Anthology Series Renewed for Season 2 at OWN

Ava DuVernay’s “Cherish the Day” will be back for more love and exploration.

The anthology series has been renewed for a second season at OWN, with season 1 co-EPs Raynelle Swilling and Teri Schaffer taking over as showrunners from Tanya Hamilton. News of the renewal comes around seven months after the first season wrapped its eight-episode run, and as DuVernay’s other OWN series “Queen Sugar” continues production on season 5.

Each season of “Cherish the Day” chronicles the relationship of one couple, and each episode spans a single day in their lives together. Season 2 will feature a brand-new couple’s love story, with a new cast. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Production on the second season will take place sometime in 2021.

The first season told the story of the blossoming romance between free-spirited Gently James (Xosha Roquemore) and more straitlaced Evan Fisher (Alano Miller). It took season place over five years and also starred the iconic Cicely Tyson as fictional cinematic grande dame Miss Luma Lee Langston.

“Our ‘Cherish the Day’ audience embraced and applauded the evolution of a Black couple building a life together in our first season, and we can’t wait to bring another story of love and connection to the small screen,” said DuVernay. “Everyone here at ARRAY Filmworks is so pleased to continue our exploration of romance day by day alongside our partners at Warner Bros. and OWN.”

The series is produced for OWN by DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. DuVernay, Swilling, Schaffer, Winfrey, and Paul Garnes serve as executive producers.

“Ava and her immensely talented team of creators are telling dynamic and moving love stories depicting the many facets of marriage and relationships that resonate deeply with our audience,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “We are so excited for season two and a new beautiful Black love story.”