Audible, Sesame Workshop Launch ‘Sesame Street’ Podcast

Sunny day, sweeping the clouds away — Audible is on its way to delivering an original “Sesame Street” podcast on Oct. 15, hosted by new character Foley.

“The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends,” which is aimed at preschool audiences, will exclusively be available on the spoken-word entertainment and audiobook platform, and feature new original music, interactive games, jokes, and appearances from Elmo, Big Bird and Cookie Monster in every episode, according to the company.

“Sesame Workshop has been one of the most respected names in family entertainment for over 50 years, and we’re honored to bring this unique Sesame Street podcast to listeners,” said Rachel Ghiazza, executive vice president and head of U.S. content at Audible. “Audible offers immersive audio entertainment for a wide array of listeners, and we’re thrilled to expand our children’s content with this exceptional release. The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends delivers what parents need most now: educational entertainment that little ones will love, guaranteed.”

Foley, alongside sidekick Mikee the Microphone, will host 15-minute episodes centering on a different preschool-friendly topic, such as the alphabet, birthdays and vehicles. Recurring features include “Elmo’s Joke of the Day,” original songs as well as music previously featured on “Sesame Street” such as “The Letter of the Day.”

Episodes of the 15-part series will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“As families’ media habits evolve, Sesame Workshop is ready to meet them wherever they are with engaging content that sparks playful learning. Together with Audible, we’re creating a rich audio-only world that will come to life in kids’ imaginations,” said Scott Chambers, Sesame Workshop’s senior vice president and general manager of educational media and licensing in North America. “We can’t wait for our friends at home to explore the sounds of Sesame Street in a whole new way. Welcome to the neighborhood, Foley!”