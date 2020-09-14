Audible Names Pat Shah Vice President of Content Acquisition (EXCLUSIVE)

Audible, the Amazon-owned audiobook and audio entertainment company, has tapped Twitch and Spotify veteran Pat Shah to become its vice president of content acquisition.

Shah will steer Audible’s content acquisition strategy, shepherding its content deal operations and talent relations teams. He will report to Audible head of U.S. content Rachel Ghiazza, who boarded the company just over a year ago.

“Pat is a proven industry veteran with nearly a decade of experience managing industry-leading content companies,” said Ghiazza. “From driving music strategy at Twitch to heading Spotify’s original content division, Pat has consistently pioneered customer-centric content acquisition strategies, and his deep wealth of leadership expertise will be invaluable as Audible continues to expand its best-in-class audio storytelling and audiobook portfolios.”

Shah comes to Audible from live-streaming platform Twitch, where he served as head of music strategy and licensing for two years, negotiating global licensing deals and developing ways to create new value for artists, labels and publishers. Previously, Shah led Spotify’s original content strategy on the licensing and business side; his work there prompted the company’s expansion into podcasts. His career has also included time as vice president of digital business development at Universal Music Group.

“Audible’s explosive growth in the content and storytelling spaces over the past several years has been remarkable to witness,” said Shah. “I’m tremendously excited to join Rachel and many other dedicated members of the content acquisition team to continue Audible’s mission of delivering quality audio storytelling and audiobook content to millions of consumers, while developing relationships with professional creators from across the globe.”