‘Atypical’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix

“Atypical” is coming to an end at Netflix, with the streamer renewing the half-hour series for a fourth and final season on Monday.

The new season will feature 10 episodes and will premiere in 2021. The third season debuted back in November, with the second and first seasons dropping in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of ‘Atypical,'” series creator Robia Rashad said. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of ‘Atypical’ is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

“Atypical” is described as a coming of age comedy about Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. Along with Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Nik Dodani, Jenna Boyd, Amy Okuda, Graham Rogers, Fivel Stewart, and other cast members will return for the final season.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Robia Rashid under her Weird Brain Inc. banner and executive produced by Mary Rohlich as well as Seth Gordon via his Exhibit A. Sony Pictures Television serves as the studio.