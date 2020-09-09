FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Seasons 3 and 4 Delayed Due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has another casualty: FX’s “Atlanta.”

FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf previously said “Atlanta” should return with its third season in January 2021, but the pandemic-forced production shutdown has pushed that date. Although he did not yet provide a specific new date, he did share, during a virtual press conference to promote the network’s fall lineup, that plans now are for the show to resume production in early 2021, and then be released later in the year.

The third and fourth seasons of “Atlanta” were written together and will be shot that way as well. (Landgraf did say that “Donald Glover and his intrepid team” were able to finish writing over the last few months.) One season is set and will primarily be shot in Atlanta, Ga., as per usual, but the other takes place in Europe.

But the “availability” of the seasons were being pushed back, in part because of when the show could resume production safely, as well as due to the scheduling of the cast to resume working on the longer stretch of production that is two seasons at once.

Landgraf shared that cast and crew safety was the “No. 1 priority” and that includes not only new practices and procedures, such as testing, social distancing and contract tracing, but also simply giving them access to doctors and epidemiologists.

Landgraf previously called Seasons 3 and 4 of “Atlanta” “parts 1 and 2 of a new chapter in the series’ life.” The second season last aired in May 2018. Glover created the series and stars alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. The series is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai. FX Prods. produces.

While “Atlanta” is just one FX series getting ready to go back into production (others include the next installments of “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story,” as well as “Pose”), “Fargo” just wrapped its fourth season, finishing its final two episodes amid the coronavirus pandemic.