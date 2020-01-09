‘Atlanta’ to Return to FX in 2021

It’s officially going to be a year before FX delivers more episodes of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta.”

During the cabler’s Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Thursday, John Landgraf, chairman, FX Networks and FX Prods., announced that the next two installments of the Emmy-winning comedy series would not be ready until 2021.

Calling Seasons 3 and 4 “Part 1 and 2” of a new chapter in the series’ life, Landgraf said that the first 10 episodes should return in January 2021, with the next batch, which as of now will consist of eight episodes, following in the fall of that year.

These 18 episodes will be shot in sequence, with some of filming taking place in the titular city, but much of it also “shooting outside the U.S.,” he noted.

Season 2 of “Atlanta” aired on FX between March and May 2018. Part of the reason for the long wait between seasons is simply how busy Glover has become. From his film work in “The Lion King” to his Amazon Prime Video special “Guava Island” and his music career as Childish Gambino, he continues to be in high-demand. That demand includes FX, though: While there was no official Season 5 renewal announced, Landgraf expressed interest in continuing the series.

“As long as Donald wants to make more ‘Atlanta,’ I’m down for that. But it’s his choice,” he said.

Glover created the series and stars alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. The series is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai. FX Prods. produces.