‘Astronomy Club’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

“Astronomy Club” will not be coming back for a second season.

Netflix has decided to cancel the sketch comedy series after only a single season. The series featured the titular sketch and improv group and was produced by Kenya Barris via his Khalabo Ink Society banner at Netflix

News of the cancelation was announced in a somewhat ironic tweet from the official “Astronomy Club” Twitter account last night.

“Seems like a good time to mention ‘Astronomy Club’ was sadly not renewed by Netflix. Thank you to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future,” the show’s read.

The “Astronomy Club” group consists of head writers Jonathan Braylock and Keisha Zollar, alongside members Caroline Martin, James III, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, Ray Cordova, and Shawtane Bowen. The show used comedy to discuss real-world issues, exploring topics which ranged from pop culture and social issues, to the black experience. It closely resembled the group’s Comedy Central digital series, but featured interstitials in each half-hour episode that put different characters in the spotlight.

The eight performers first formed in 2013 and soon became the first and only all-black house team at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. They then became known for their recurring sketch show “A Journey Thru Black History,” in which they used their own experiences to satirize racial oppression in modern America.

“Astronomy Club” marked one of the first Barris set as part of his massive overall deal at Netflix. His other projects with the streamer include single-cam comedy “#blackAF,” the first season of which premiered in April and which Barris wrote, executive produced, and starred in opposite Rashida Jones. There is as yet no word on whether “#blackAF” will return for a second season.