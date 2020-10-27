‘Assassin’s Creed’ Live-Action Netflix Series in Development

An “Assassin’s Creed” live-action series is currently in development at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The series is part of a deal between Netflix and video game company Ubisoft to develop content based on the best-selling video game franchise. The deal will include live-action, animated, and anime series. The search is currently on for a showrunner for the first series, with Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik set to serve as executive producers.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ brand into an iconic franchise,” said Altman, head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ universe.”

“Assassin’s Creed” first debuted in 2007 and became an instant hit, with over 155 million copies of the various titles in the franchise having been sold to date. The open world games explore the war between the rival secret orders of the Assassins and the Templars as they use advanced machines to access the genetic memories of Assassins in different periods of the past to track down powerful artifacts called Pieces of Eden.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that ‘Assassin’s Creed’ is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of original series at Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

Should the project move ahead, it would not be the first live-action “Assassin’s Creed” project to hit the screen. A film adaptation starring Michael Fassbender was released in 2016. It went on to gross over $240 million worldwide against a reported budget of $125 million.

This is also not the first project Ubisoft has announced with Netflix in recent months. In July, Variety exclusively reported that the companies had partnered on a “Splinter Cell” anime series hailing from “John Wick” writer Derek Kolstad. Ubisoft and Netflix are also currently working on the film “The Division” starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, while the streamer has aired four seasons of the Ubisoft animated series “Rabbids Invasion.” Elsewhere, Ubisoft also produces the live-action Apple series “Mythic Quest.”