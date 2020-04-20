Ashleigh Banfield Returns to Court TV in Contributor Role

Ashleigh Banfield is having a reunion of sorts with Court TV.

Banfield, who rose to fame covering the 9/11 tragedy and war zones around the world for MSNBC, will appear as a special contributor on Court TV’s live primetime programming each night at 8 p.m. eastern, starting this evening. She will join anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant and Ted Rowlands in discussing the legal news of the day.

Banfield had a presence on Court TV back just after the former Time Warner took control of it. Banfield co-hosted a daytime program and continued to work for the network after Time Warner renamed it TruTV in 2008. She would move on to host programs for CNN, do a stint at ABC News, and anchor an evening show for HLN. The new Court TV is seen over broadcast stations and other media outlets and is owned by Katz Broadcasting, part of E.W. Scripps Co.

“Ashleigh’s Court TV reunion appearance with Vinnie during the Harvey Weinstein trial sparked a conversation and mutual-interest in working together,” said Scott Tufts,. vice president of Court TV, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have her back on the network on a regular basis.”

Banfield has recently been seen hosting “Live Rescue,” an offshoot of A&E’s popular “Live PD.”