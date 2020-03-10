Arturo Castro Joins Joseph Gordon-Levitt Apple Series ‘Mr. Corman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Arturo Castro is set to star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the upcoming Apple comedy series “Mr. Corman,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series, which was first announced in September 2019, is described as a deep cut into the days and nights of San Fernando Valley public schoolteacher Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt). Castro will star as Victor, Josh’s roommate and friend.

Castro recently starred in his own Comedy Central sketch comedy series, “Alternatino.” He wrote, starred in, and executive produced the series, which received critical acclaim upon its debut. He is also known for his role on fellow Comedy Central series “Broad City,” on which he appeared throughout its five season run. On the dramatic side, Castro starred in the third season of the Netflix series “Narcos” as David Rodriguez, a ruthless cartel leader.

His film roles include the recent remake of “Lady and the Tramp” for Disney Plus, “Semper Fi,” and “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” He will also be a part of Quibi’s launch slate with his role in the comedy “Flipped.”

Castro is repped by WME and Avalon.

“Mr. Corman” is written, directed, and executive produced by Gordon-Levitt. Bruce Eric Kaplan will serve as showrunner and executive producer. A24 will produce, with Ravi Nandan, Nathan Reinhart, and Inman Young of A24 also executive producing. Meg A. Schave serves as producer.

Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV Plus, launched in November. The initial slate included the service’s flagship series “The Morning Show” as well as shows like “Dickinson,” “For All Mankind,” and “See.” Upcoming shows include “Defending Jacob,” “Central Park,” and “Home Before Dark.”