TV Ratings: ‘Arrow’ Signs Off to Low Numbers

The finale of the CW’s “Arrow” failed to draw a large audience for the network and missed the mark a little in the TV ratings.

Stephen Amell officially brought out his bow one last time, and 723,000 total viewers tuned in to watch, which represents almost a 20% drop from the penultimate episode. The finale scored a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, which is even on last week. To put that number into perspective, the Arrowverse crossover episode from Jan. 14 drew twice as many viewers, and the final season premiere drew almost exactly 100,000 more pairs of eyeballs.

The finale likely wasn’t helped by moving back an hour into the 9 p.m. slot, and by the low numbers put up by its “Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye” special as a lead-in. The special, which featured interviews Amell, the rest of the cast and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz, scored a 0.2 rating and 663,000 total viewers.

NBC narrowly won the night thanks to “This Is Us,” which dipped fractionally week-to-week to a 1.3 rating and 6.4 million total viewers, another series low in both metrics. “Ellen’s Game of Games” came in even at a 1.0 rating and drew 4.9 million viewers, a small 4% boost from last week. “New Amsterdam” rounded off the night for the Peacock with a 0.7 and the same total viewership as “Game of Games.”

CBS came second overall, led by “NCIS” which ticked up a touch to a 1.1 rating and 12 million total viewers, a 6% gain on last week. Both “FBI” and its new “FBI: Most Wanted” spinoff came in even at a 0.9 and a 0.7 respectively.

More to come….