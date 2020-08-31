Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in Spy Series in the Works at Skydance TV

Arnold Schwarzenegger has settled on his latest mission.

The action star has signed on to lead and executive produce an hourlong spy series which is in the works at Skydance Television, Variety has confirmed.

Schwarzenegger will be making his TV debut with the series, which is described as a global spy adventure with a father and daughter at the center of the story. Precisely who will play the daughter to Arnie’s father figure is as yet unclear.

The project will be shopped around to streamers in the very near future, according to sources. It marks a deepening of the relationship between Schwarzenegger and Skydance, which already extends to two “Terminator” movies, namely “Terminator Genisys” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

The latter was Schwarzenegger’s last big film role. Next up for Arnie on the TV front is Genius Brands International’s animated TV series “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” which is slated to launch next year and for which he is set to voice the lead character of Arnold Armstrong.

Nick Santora, known for his work on “Law & Order,” “Prison Break” and “Scorpion,” will create, develop and executive produce the Skydance series as part of his overall deal with the studio. Santora is already primed to showrun another Skydance series in the form of Amazon’s “Jack Reacher,” based on Lee Childs’ book series.

Schwarzenegger is exec producing alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance. Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the studio.

Schwarzenegger is repped by UTA, as of last year, as well as attorney Patrick Knapp of Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen and his financial partner Paul Wachter of Main Street Advisors.

Deadline first reported the development news.