Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Series Lands at Netflix for Development

The planned spy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger has been set up at Netflix for development, Variety has confirmed.

The series, which hails from Nick Santora and Skydance Television, is described as a global spy adventure with a father and daughter at the center of the story. Monica Barbaro is attached to play Schwarzenegger’s daughter in the show. Should it go to series, it would mark the first regular television role of Schwarzenegger’s career. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the deal is still coming together but it would be a script to series order should it close.

Santora created the show and will executive produce as part of his overall deal with Skydance TV. He is also attached as showrunner on fellow Skydance show “Jack Reacher,” which is set up at Amazon. Schwarzenegger is executive producing alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance. Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the studio.

Schwarzenegger is one of the most iconic action stars of all time, having starred in blockbusters like the “Terminator” franchise, “True Lies,” “Total Recall,” and “Eraser.” He has also starred in comedic roles, leading films like “Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop,” and “Junior.” He also served as the Governor of California from 2003-2011 after he defeated Gray Davis in a recall election.

Barbaro is set to star in the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel opposite Tom Cruise, which was recently delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her past TV credits include Stumptown” and “Splitting Up Together,” as well as Netflix’s “The Good Cop,” Lifetime’s “UnREAL,” and NBC’s “Chicago P.D.”

Santora previously worked on “Law & Order” and “Prison Break.” His most recent credits include “The Fugitive,” “Most Dangerous Game,” and “Scorpion.”

Deadline first reported the Netflix deal.