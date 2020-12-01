Armie Hammer Joins Making of ‘The Godfather’ Drama Series at Paramount Plus

Armie Hammer has signed on to star in “The Offer” at Paramount Plus, which will tell the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “The Godfather.”

Hammer will star as Al Ruddy, who produced “The Godfather” back in 1972. The series will focus on Ruddy’s experience on the set of the iconic mob drama, with Ruddy also set to serve as an executive producer on the 10-episode limited series.

Michael Tolkin is writing and executive producing “The Offer,” with Nikki Toscano and Leslie Grief also executive producing. Paramount Television Studios will produce.

Hammer has appeared on multiple TV shows in the past, incuding “Gossip Girl,” “Reaper,” and “American Dad.” “The Offer” will be his first regular starring role on a TV series, however. He is best known for his film roles, having starred in features like “The Social Network,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “J. Edgar,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” and “The Lone Ranger.” His work in “Call Me by Your Name” earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2018.

He is repped by WME.

“The Offer” was one of several high-profile projects announced when ViacomCBS revealed they were rebranding the streaming service CBS All Access to Paramount Plus back in September. Others included the spy drama “Lioness” from Oscar winner Taylor Sheridan as well as a reboot of the music docuseries “Behind the Music.”

With the rebrand and the addition of library shows from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and more content from the Paramount Pictures vault, Paramount Plus will offer up about 30,000 episodes and films. BET, Comedy Central and other ViacomCBS imprints will also produce original series for Paramount Plus.