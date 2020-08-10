Argonon Group Expands U.S. Operations With Key Appointments

London and New York-headquartered superindie production group Argonon has expanded its U.S. operations with the launch of Argonon USA, gearing up Los Angeles-based West Coast facilities, and making several key appointments.

Lindsay Schwartz joins as chief creative officer for Argonon Group-backed Leopard USA. She was previously with Story Street, part of The Content Group at Asylum Entertainment where she was senior VP of development.

Argonon CEO James Burstall will head the U.S. operation, supported by Leopard USA chief operating officer Shirley Escott in a newly expanded role. Argonon is also appointing a West Coast advisor to open dialogue with production and digital companies as part of an acquisitions strategy.

Lindsay will report into both Burstall and Escott.

Argonon has also announced internal promotions across the Leopard USA team. Corporate controller Matt Widmayer is upped to Leopard USA New York bureau chief and Livvy Clackett becomes executive in charge of production.

“The next phase in the group’s evolution will expand our horizons and broaden our content ambitions in the U.S., where we will be investing in talent as we grow out of the COVID-19 climate,” said Burstall.

“The appointment of the hugely impressive and talented Lindsay Schwartz as Leopard USA CCO in our new West Coast bureau will enable us to build the company out further, expanding both our range of content genres and potential network partners,” Burstall added.

“The launch of Argonon USA is another landmark for the group and we’re looking for talented companies in both the production and digital space to help us drive expansion across the continent. The opening of our new West Coast base will open up new conversations and we’re hugely excited by the opportunities this will present in a fast-changing content world.”

Schwartz said: “I have followed Leopard USA for many years and admired their hugely successful and long-running formats such as ‘House Hunters International.’ It’s the perfect time to join this talented team and help power the next phase of growth, both on the East and West Coast. Our ambition is to identify popular new formats across a range of genres and take Leopard Films USA to the next level.”

Argonon is home to several production companies including Leopard USA (“House Hunters International”), Bandicoot (“The Masked Singer”), Leopard Pictures (“Worzel”), BriteSpark Films (“Dispatches”), Windfall Films (“Unearthed”) and Like A Shot (“Abandoned Engineering”).