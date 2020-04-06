‘Archer’ Season 11 Premiere Date Pushed at FXX Due to Coronavirus

The eleventh season of the hit animated comedy “Archer” will no longer debut in May as planned.

“Due to production challenges and scheduling issues, season 11 of FXX’s Emmy award winning animated comedy series “Archer” will no longer premiere on May 6th,” FX Networks said in a statement. “FX will shift the premiere date to later this year.”

“Archer” is the latest show to have its premiere date pushed as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the world. Many networks have been making programming shifts in recent weeks. Premiere dates have been pushed back or moved up in certain cases, while seasons of many shows have been cut short. Others will air a few episodes and resume production on their remaining episodes at a later date.

Season 11 is set to follow the titular super spy after he awakens from a three-year coma. The previous three seasons have all been expanded dream sequences Archer experiences, taking place in 1940s Los Angeles, the South Seas in the 1930s, and finally in space in the future.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster Malory Archer, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger.

Archer was created by Reed, who executive produces along with Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions. It aired on FX for its first seven seasons before moving to FXX in Season 8.