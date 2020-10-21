‘Archer’ Renewed for Season 12 at FXX

“Archer” has been renewed for Season 12 at FXX. The 12th season of the animated comedy series is slated to debut in 2021 on FXX and FX on Hulu.

“’Archer’ is back in a big way this season, with viewership up as the Emmy Award-winning spy series returns to its roots and begins to plot a 12th season next year,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions for keeping ‘Archer’ as fun as ever and true to form. Together with its unbelievable voice cast, Archer is set to give fans another great season.”

News of the renewal comes as Season 11 nears its end, with the seventh episode out of eight set to debut tonight on FXX and tomorrow on Hulu. The season saw Archer come out of his three-year coma and attempt to return to the spy game.

Per FX, the current season through the first five episodes is averaging 2.4 million Viewers per episode across all linear and non-linear platforms. That represents a 32% increase over the previous season. The show has also won multiple Emmy Awards during its run, including a win for best animated program on 2016.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. “Archer” was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.