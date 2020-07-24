‘Archer’ Sets 11th Season Premiere Date on FXX

“Archer,” the Emmy-winning comedy series, is returning to FXX. The 11th season will premiere two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. PT/ET.

“Archer” is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows eight dysfunctional spies of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS), a fictional New York-based intelligence agency. The team is led by Sterling Archer, portrayed by Aisha Tyler, who returns to the scene after a three-year coma. Previous seasons have reimagined the core cast as stock characters from a noir film, following the team’s mission in a remote South Pacific island in 1939 and in a retro-futuristic outer space.

“Archer” was conceived by creator Adam Reed following the cancellation of his Adult Swim series “Frisky Dingo.” The dark comedy draws inspiration from the James Bond franchise, referencing heavy humor and meta-comedy. There have been 110 episodes broadcast in the show’s history.

The series has also received numerous awards, including three Primetime Emmy Awards and four Critics Choice Awards. The series has also received 15 Annie Award nominations, for outstanding achievement in animation, writing, direction and voice acting.

The animated series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer, Tyler as Lala Kane, Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and Malory Archer, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger.

“Archer” was created by Reed, executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The upcoming season is produced by FX Productions.

Watch the trailer below.