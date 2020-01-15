Aquaman Animated Miniseries Set at HBO Max With James Wan Producing

Aquaman is coming to HBO Max.

The nascent WarnerMedia streamer has ordered a three-part animated series titled “Aquaman: King of Atlantis.” James Wan, who directed on worked on the story for the 2018 live-action “Aquaman” film, is onboard to executive produce the animated series.

“King of Atlantis” will begin with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident.

“This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

The show is based on the classic DC character created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. Victor Courtright and Marly Halpern-Graser will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. Wan will executive produce under his Atomic Monster banner along with the company’s Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, and Sam Register. Warner Bros. Animation will produce.

This is the latest DC project to be set up at HBO Max rather than fellow streamer DC Universe. Greg Berlanti is executive producing two DC shows for the streamer — an untitled Green Lantern series and a series adaptation of “Strange Adventures.” Rumors have swirled for some time now about the future of DCU given the upcoming launch of HBO Max, though nothing has officially been announced at the time of this publishing.

It was announced in July that the DCU show “Doom Patrol” had been renewed for a second season, but that season would be available to stream on both DCU and HBO Max, with Season 1 also becoming available on HBO Max upon the Season 2 premiere. Likewise, episodes of the upcoming DCU show “Stargirl” will air on The CW the day after their streaming debut and will also be available on The CW’s digital platforms.