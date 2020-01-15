×

Aquaman Animated Miniseries Set at HBO Max With James Wan Producing

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aquaman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

Aquaman is coming to HBO Max.

The nascent WarnerMedia streamer has ordered a three-part animated series titled “Aquaman: King of Atlantis.” James Wan, who directed on worked on the story for the 2018 live-action “Aquaman” film, is onboard to executive produce the animated series.

“King of Atlantis” will begin with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident.

“This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain ‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

The show is based on the classic DC character created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. Victor Courtright and Marly Halpern-Graser will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. Wan will executive produce under his Atomic Monster banner along with the company’s Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, and Sam Register. Warner Bros. Animation will produce.

This is the latest DC project to be set up at HBO Max rather than fellow streamer DC Universe. Greg Berlanti is executive producing two DC shows for the streamer — an untitled Green Lantern series and a series adaptation of “Strange Adventures.” Rumors have swirled for some time now about the future of DCU given the upcoming launch of HBO Max, though nothing has officially been announced at the time of this publishing.

It was announced in July that the DCU show “Doom Patrol” had been renewed for a second season, but that season would be available to stream on both DCU and HBO Max, with Season 1 also becoming available on HBO Max upon the Season 2 premiere. Likewise, episodes of the upcoming DCU show “Stargirl” will air on The CW the day after their streaming debut and will also be available on The CW’s digital platforms.

More TV

  • Victoria BBC

    Small Nation, Big Reach: The U.K. Exerts Outsize Influence in the World of Entertainment

    The sun never sets on the British entertainment empire. Whether it’s the BBC’s “Blue Planet II” wowing TV viewers in Beijing or Paddington Bear’s new movie making kids squeal in Bulgaria or the latest West End hit thrilling theater buffs on Broadway, Britain’s cultural offerings have conquered consumers the world over. Like the U.K.’s diplomatic prowess [...]

  • Snowpiercer

    'Snowpiercer' Team on Long Wait for Series: 'It Takes a Long Time to Get It Right'

    After Bong Joon Ho released his theatrical version of “Snowpiercer” in 2013 it didn’t take too long for a small-screen version to be put in development. An adaptation was ordered to pilot in 2015, but then things stalled. The show was eventually ordered to series in 2018, but it switched showrunners after that happened, and [...]

  • Adam McKay arrives at the Oscars,

    Adam McKay Sets Climate Change Anthology Series at HBO Max

    Adam McKay is a busy man. The “Vice” and “Big Short” director has set up yet another series, this time an anthology drama called “The Uninhabitable Earth” about the potential disasters that could hit the planet as climate change worsens. The series, which recieved the greenlight at HBO Max’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day, [...]

  • Steven Soderbergh

    Steven Soderbergh Sets Overall Deal With HBO, HBO Max

    Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has inked a three-year overall with HBO and HBO Max. Under the deal, Soderbergh will develop content for both platforms which shall be exclusive in all forms of television and a first-look for films. The deal expands Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO Max, as he is already set to direct the feature “Let [...]

  • Wolfgang Puck Oscars Cousine

    Wolfgang Puck to Serve Up HBO Max Series About Catering

    Wolfgang Puck is cooking up a new series at HBO Max. The celebrity chef, known for concocting the menu at the Oscars each year, is executive producing a series called “The Event” about his catering company, which has been handed an eight-episode order at the forthcoming WarnerMedia streamer. The series was announced by HBO Max [...]

  • Aquaman

    Aquaman Animated Miniseries Set at HBO Max With James Wan Producing

    Aquaman is coming to HBO Max. The nascent WarnerMedia streamer has ordered a three-part animated series titled “Aquaman: King of Atlantis.” James Wan, who directed on worked on the story for the 2018 live-action “Aquaman” film, is onboard to executive produce the animated series. “King of Atlantis” will begin with Aquaman’s first day on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad