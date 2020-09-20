Apple TV Plus Wins its First Emmy

Apple TV Plus won its first ever Emmy Sunday night, with Billy Crudup taking the award for best supporting actor in a drama series. Crudup won for his performance as TV executive Cory Ellison in the streamer’s flagship original drama “The Morning Show.”

“I knew the second I got this part that it was something to be fortunate about,” Crudup said when accepting his award. “So I tried to thank everybody who has been involved in this project and in my life in supporting and loving me. So, if I haven’t thanked you, please call me because I’ve been meaning to, and it has taken an army of support. And I am incredibly grateful.”

Crudup faced stiff competition in the category, including his “The Morning Show” co-star Mark Duplass and three actors from HBO’s “Succession” — Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”), Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) were also nominated.

“The Morning Show” garnered seven other nominations across the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including for outstanding guest actor in a drama series (Martin Short), lead actor in a drama series (Steve Carell), lead actress in a drama series (Jennifer Aniston), supporting actor in a drama series (Duplass), directing in a drama series (Mimi Leder), production design and main title design.

“The Morning Show” premiered Nov. 1, one of the first original television series distributed by Apple. Two other streaming services, Quibi and Disney Plus, also won their first Emmys this week.