Apple TV Plus to Debut Docuseries ‘Tiny World,’ ‘Becoming You,’ ‘Earth at Night in Color’

Apple TV Plus is releasing three new documentary series this fall, each of which examines the world through a different perspective.

“Tiny World,” narrated by Paul Rudd, premieres its first six episodes the streaming platform on Oct. 2. The nature series aims to look at the world “through the eyes of the tiniest creatures and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive.” Produced by Plimsoll Productions, the documentary series was written and executive produced by Tom Hugh Jones. Dr. Martha Holmes and Grant Mansfield executive produced the series on behalf of Plimsoll.

“Becoming You,” narrated by Olivia Colman, premieres its first half dozen episodes on Nov. 13. The series looks at how a child’s first 2,000 days shape the rest of their lives.

“Told through the eyes of over 100 children across the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move from birth to five-years-old,” according to Apple TV Plus. “It underscores how different our journeys can be but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children.”

Lastly, “Earth at Night in Color,” narrated by Tom Hiddleston, debuts six episodes on Dec. 4. The series was filmed across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands and “follows the moonlit dramas of animals at night, revealing new insights and never before seen behaviors.” The Offspring Films documentary series is exec produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson, and produced by Sam Hodgson.

Also coming up on Apple TV Plus is the Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman-produced motorcycle docuseries “Long Way Up,” which premieres Sept. 18.