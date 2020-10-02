Apple TV Plus Releases ‘The Snoopy Show’ Teaser (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus released a teaser for ‘The Snoopy Show’ in celebration of the comic’s 70th anniversary, and the author of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” will appear as a guest on “Oprah’s Book Club” and “The Oprah Conversation.”

DATES

Peacock will debut original news shows “The Mehdi Hasan Show” and “Zerlina” Oct. 5 on its exclusive news commentary channel, The Choice. With host and award-winning journalist Mehdi Hasan, “The Mehdi Hasan Show” will delve into current events and provide deeper analysis through interviews and reporting. “Zerlina,” with host and political analyst Zerlina Maxwell, will offer timely coverage of politics through in-depth discussions that unpack the latest breaking news.

Season 7 of “Braxton Family Values” will premiere Nov. 5 on WE tv. The reality TV series, which chronicles the life of singer Toni Braxton and her sisters Traci, Tamar, Trina and Towanda and mother Evelyn, will pick up following a tumultuous trip to Napa, where the sisters reunite to support Trina before her wedding. But before the ceremony can take place, an unexpected issue divides the family. Following a rollercoaster year for the Braxtons, the season depicts the family’s ups-and-downs as they try to navigate coming together and resolving conflict. Tamar Braxton will appear in some episodes, despite having cut ties with the network this summer.

In celebration of “Peanuts’” 70th anniversary, Apple TV Plus released a teaser to its upcoming original series, “The Snoopy Show,” where America’s beloved beagle will return with Charlie Brown, Woodstock and the Peanuts squad Feb. 5. The series joins the streaming service’s slate of acclaimed children’s shows, such as “Snoopy in Space” and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.” Each episode will comprise three, seven-minute cartoons based on the classic comic series and feature its iconic animation style with reprisals from original characters. The show hails from an exclusive partnership between Peanuts and WildBrain. Watch the teaser below.

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will host Nickelodeon’s new comedic pet talent competition series “Unleashed,” premiering Oct. 22. The series will feature the most astounding animal acts as they compete for the title of Most Entertaining Pet in front of a jury of kids and celebrity judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Each episode will showcase three pet owners as they show off their companion’s talents, which include a water-skiing squirrel, a cheerleading goat and a soccer-playing horse.

BYUtv will premiere the crowd-funded series “The Chosen,” about the life of Jesus Christ, Oct. 4. The first three episodes of the series, for which BYUtv acquired the broadcast and video on-demand rights for the first two seasons, will air at once for free on the network’s app and website the following day. Season 2 of “The Chosen” is set to be completed in 2021, with production underway in Utah.

PROGRAMMING

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and bestselling author of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” Isabel Wilkerson will appear as a guest on “Oprah’s Book Club,” premiering on Apple TV Plus for free Oct. 2. Following Oprah Winfrey’s in-depth conversation with the author into the themes and development of the book, Wilkerson will join the host for a two-part episode on “The Oprah Conversation” Oct. 9. In Part 1, Winfrey, Wilkerson and a panel of readers will discuss the concept of a caste system in the United States while Part 2 will feature readers sharing their stories of how they resonate with the novel. To accompany the premiere, Apple Books and “Oprah’s Book Club” partnered to present “Read With Us: An Oprah’s Book Club Discussion Guide,” featuring an introductory letter from Winfrey, a Q&A with Wilkerson, recommended further readings and book club questions.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures has announced producer Mary Rohlich as new head of TV and film. Prior to joining Purple Pebble Pictures, Rohlich served as an executive producer on Netflix’s “Atypical.” She also played a leading role in developing and producing projects such as ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and “The Good Doctor.” Her prominent works include “Baywatch,” where she served as executive producer, as well as “Identity Thief” and “Horrible Bosses,” in the role of co-producer.

DEVELOPMENT

Sabrina Jalees has a multi-cam comedy in development at CBS, “Alam, the Family,” based on her childhood, about a Pakistani American living in New Jersey in the ‘90s “that explores race, queerness and the idea that we’re all different but we’re all the same.” And a drama from Michael Peterson, “Follow the Money,” is also in the works at the network, centering on a forensic accountant who “turned in her own father for engineering a high profile pyramid scheme [and teamed up with] with a hedonistic FBI agent running from his troubled past to solve the most challenging crimes by following financial clues.” Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor are executive producing both series in association with Kapital Entertainment.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Adam Sandler, Millie Bobby Brown and BTS will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Shaquille O’Neal, Rachel Nichols and A$AP Ferg featuring Tyga are tonight’s guests on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”