Apple TV Plus Unveils ‘Stillwater,’ ‘Doug Unplugs,’ Premiere Dates for ‘Ghostwriter,’ ‘Helpsters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple TV Plus has unveiled its newest children’s programs, including “Stillwater,” an animated series based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J. Muth.

Produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment, the series centers on three siblings who have a wise panda, Stillwater, for a next-door neighbor. The show premieres on the streaming service on Dec. 4.

Through stories and humor, Stillwater the panda helps provide “children a deeper understanding of their feelings, as well as mindfulness tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges,” according to Apple TV Plus. The wise panda also “brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them, and guiding them to their place within it.”

“Stillwater” is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee. The cast features James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

Apple TV Plus also offered up more details on “Doug Unplugs,” about a young robot “who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand.”

Produced by DreamWorks Animation, the show is based on the “Doug Unplugged” book series by Dan Yaccarino and premieres Nov. 13. The show is executive produced by Jim Nolan, Aliki Theofilopoulos and Dan Yaccarino. The cast features Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker and Becky Robinson.

Additionally, the streamer announced that Season 2 of the “Ghostwriters” reboot premieres Oct. 9, and “Helpsters” returns for a second season on Oct. 16.