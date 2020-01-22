×

Apple TV Plus Nears Series Order for Scott Z. Burns Climate Change Anthology (EXCLUSIVE)

Elaine Low

Scott Z. Burns
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Apple TV Plus is nearing a series order for “Extrapolations,” a new climate change anthology from Scott Z. Burns, the writer, director and producer known for “An Inconvenient Truth” and “The Report,” Variety has learned exclusively. The streaming platform is developing the anthology with an eye toward a series order, amid a competitive bidding situation.

The scripted series is being produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, which also produces Apple TV Plus’ high-profile “The Morning Show” and has partnered with the streamer on the forthcoming “Pachinko” and a Brie Larson CIA drama.

Burns is attached to exec produce “Extrapolations,” which will tell “intimate stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.” The stories will be interwoven through the season and follow the “worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.”

“Most of the storytelling around climate change has focused on the science and getting people to accept it,” said Burns. “Our aim with ‘Extrapolations’ is to move beyond science and use drama, comedy, mystery and every other genre to allow us to consider how every aspect of our world is going to be changing in the years ahead. We can all speculate on precisely what is coming in terms of temperature increase or sea level rise or climate-driven human migration…but what we know for sure is that– no matter what– we are all going to be there, together, with our foibles, our dreams, our appetites and our other issues. The climate is going to change, are we?”

