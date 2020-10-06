Apple TV Plus Orders Barbara Kopple, Imagine Docuseries About ’90s Supermodel Icons

The ’90s are back in a big way at Apple TV Plus.

The streaming service has ordered docuseries “The Supermodels” from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries that centers on runway icons Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple directed the series, which starts from the 1980s, when the four models skyrocketed to superstar status, and through to their time in New York and the height of the ’90s fashion scene.

The docuseries was produced under Apple TV Plus’ exclusive, first-look deal with Imagine Documentaries. Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes are also executive producing.

“My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer, Ron Howard which is a dream come true to bring it to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story,” wrote Campbell on Instagram. “We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world. We look forward to this great adventure ahead with director Barbara Kopple. The Supermodels” coming to @AppleTV.”

Wrote Crawford: “I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time.”

Turlington and Evangelista also shared their enthusiasm about the upcoming Apple TV Plus series on social media.