Apple TV Plus Mystery ‘Home Before Dark’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

“Home Before Dark,” Apple TV Plus’ mystery series inspired by the real-life reporting of 9-year-old investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, has nabbed an early Season 2 renewal ahead of its series premiere on April 3.

Directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu and created by showrunners and exec producers Dana Fox and Dara Resnik, the series will launch on the streaming platform with three episodes, then premiere new episodes on a weekly basis every Friday. Centered on a “a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.”

Starring in “Home Before Dark” are Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter. The series, produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, is written and executive produced by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner; Joy Gortman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin are also exec producing.

Other Apple TV Plus series that have scored season renewals are: “Little America”, “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet”, “Dickinson,” “See,” “Servant” and “For All Mankind.”

Apple TV Plus made its first appearance at the semi-annual Television Critics Assn. press tour on Sunday, touting its new and returning series as it looks to establish the service — which launched just last November — as a streaming player to contend with. Its debut slate of four originals, which includes Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-starrer “The Morning Show,” have already been handed Season 2 renewals.