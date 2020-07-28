‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Morning Show’ Bust New Streamers Into Emmys Race

Baby Yoda is now an Emmy contender. So are several new streaming platforms.

Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and Quibi all earned nominations from the Television Academy, with Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” making a surprise appearance on the best drama series list and Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston in the acting categories for Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”

“The Mandalorian” nabbed a total of 15 Emmy nominations, in categories including sound editing, sound mixing, special visual effects, voice over and stunt coordination, making it the most nominated program from a streamer that debuted in the last year.

Disney Plus topped the new streamers with 19 nominations. Several other Disney Plus programs besides “The Mandalorian” garnered notice, including “Forky Asks a Question” in the short-form animated category and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” for hosted nonfiction. The hairstyling team from “A Celebration of the Music From Coco” earned a nod for contemporary hairstyling for a variety, nonfiction or reality program, while Angela Bassett got a nomination for narrating “The Imagineering Story” docuseries.

Apple TV Plus also did nicely, with Steve Carell getting a nod for lead actor in a drama series and Jennifer Aniston earning a nomination for lead actress in a drama series for their work on “The Morning Show.” The service came in just behind Disney Plus with 18 nods.

“The Morning Show” landed eight nods, while “Beastie Boys Story” earned five nominations, including one for best documentary or nonfiction special. The animated musical “Central Park” earned a character voice-over nod, while “Defending Jacob,” “Home,” and “The Elephant Queen” also earned recognition in various categories.

Meanwhile, much-maligned Quibi has 10 Emmy nominations to show for its work, dominating the short form categories with acting nods for Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas for “#FreeRayshawn,” Corey Hawkins for “Survive,” Anna Kendrick for “Dummy,” Kaitlin Olson for “Flipped,” and Kerri Kenney-Silver for “Reno 911!”.

Quibi’s “Most Dangerous Game” and “Reno 911!” earned nods in the best short-form comedy or drama series.

The nominations mark something of a new era for the Emmys, with a host of new streaming services in contention, and pushing legacy broadcast networks even further out of the spotlight. Of the programs with the most nominations, three of the top five — “Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Netflix’s “Ozark,” and “The Mandalorian” — came from direct-to-consumer platforms. (HBO’s “Watchmen” topped the list.)