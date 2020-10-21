Apple TV Plus Unveils First Look at ‘Becoming You’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus released first look images of “Becoming You,” and CBS announced premiere dates for series including “FBI” and “SEAL Team.”

DATES

CBS announced November premiere dates for five scripted series: The second season of “The Unicorn” will premiere on Nov. 12 at 9:30 p.m., while the fifth season of “Bull” will debut on Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. On Nov. 17, “FBI” Season 3 will launch at 9 p.m., followed by the premiere episode of “FBI: Most Wanted” Season 2 at 10 p.m. The fourth season of “Seal Team” will air on Nov. 25 at 9 p.m.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus released first look images of its new docuseries, “Becoming You,” set for release on Nov. 13. The series, narrated by Olivia Colman, spans the globe and features 100 children from 10 countries. Each episode will examine how babies of all nationalities learn to think and speak in their native languages. The series is produced by Wall to Wall Media and executive produced by Leanne Klein and Hamo Forsyth.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Cream Productions is expanding its digital division, Cream Digital, by promoting Johnny Kalangis to vice president of digital, Andrew MacDonald to executive in charge of creative innovation and Tristan Cezair to senior creative and technical director. Additionally, Dan Magnus has been appointed as executive in charge of creative development, and Irene Vandertop will now serve as director of business development and finance. The Ontario-based company has recently produced “Curious Mind with Dominic Monaghan” for Hulu and wrapped VR project “Tree Tap Adventure.”

SPECIALS

ABC’s “Nightline” will air a “Turning Point” presentation from filmmaker Muta’Ali. For the ongoing series that examines racial reckoning in America, Muta’Ali will collaborate with news producers to present an intimate portrait of the disparity in maternal mortality affecting Black families. On Oct. 23, the network will also debut “Hear Her Voice,” a program sharing personal accounts of childbirth related experienced.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome Tracee Ellis Ross, Eric Andre and Tate McRae, while Anthony Mackie, Lily James, Black Thought featuring Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bruce Springsteen and Eva Longoria will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome Sen. Cory Booker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Todd Sucherman. Chris Rock will appear on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.“