Apple TV Plus Hires BBC Factual Boss Alison Kirkham

BBC factual controller Alison Kirkham is set to join streaming platform Apple TV Plus.

Kirkham will join Apple TV Plus this summer, reporting into creative director for Europe Jay Hunt. Based in London, the executive will have responsibility in Europe for unscripted original series and films.

Kirkham is the first major hire for Apple’s U.K. team since hiring film producer Joe Oppenheimer in 2018.

The appointment comes as the platform, in common with other streamers, looks to expand its non-scripted output. Apple’s non-scripted commissions include “Prehistoric Planet” and “Long Way Up” with Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman.

Kirkham joined the BBC in 2005 as an executive producer and became controller of factual commissioning in 2015. Programming highlights include “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II,” “Ambulance,” “Exodus,” “Hospital,” ”Muslims Like Us” and “Race Across the World.”

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “I would like to thank Alison for leading factual during a period of such impressive creative success…She will be missed by us all and I hope you will join me in wishing her the very best in her new role.”

Broadcast was first to report the news.