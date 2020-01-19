Apple TV Plus Announces Premiere Dates for Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories,’ More

Apple TV Plus announced the premiere dates for a number of upcoming series, including Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories.”

“Amazing Stories,” a reimagining of the original anthology series, will debut five episodes on Mar. 6. One of these is “The Rift,” a first look from which can be seen above, that stars Kerry Lynn Bishe, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield and was directed by Mark Mylod.

“‘Amazing Stories’ is a beloved show that has captured our imaginations, and we couldn’t be more excited to share its next thrilling iteration with a global audience of all ages on Apple TV Plus,” said Matt Cherniss, head of development for Apple TV Plus.

Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are showrunners on the series. In addition to Mylod, episode directors include Chris Long, Michael Dinner, Susanna Fogel and Sylvain White.

“Alongside our partners Universal TV and our showrunners Eddy and Adam, we’re honored to bring a new anthology of ‘Amazing Stories’ to audiences on Apple TV Plus, which serves as the perfect platform for us to deliver the emotionally engaging, wondrous tales that families can enjoy and experience together,” said Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-presidents of Amblin Television.

Other actors who will appear in episodes this season include Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander and the late Robert Forster. This role marks Forster’s final one before he passed in October 2019.

“Amazing Stories” is executive produced by Spielberg, Kitsis, Horowitz, Frank, Falvey, Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman, and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

The nine-episode docuseries “Home,” which aptly offers viewers a “never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes,” will launch April 17.

“Home” is executive produced by Joe Poulin, Matthew Weaver, Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Doug Pray, Collin Orcutt, Matt Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser and Kim Rozenfeld. Nick Stern serves as co-executive producer, and the series hails from MediaWeaver, Four M Studios and Altimeter Films. See a couple of first look images from “Home” below:

Apple TV Plus’ first original series from the U.K., “Trying,” will launch May 1. In this comedy, all lead characters Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith) want is a baby — but it’s the one thing they can’t have. Imelda Staunton also stars in the eight-episode half-hour series that hails from BBC Studios and is written by Andy Wolton. See a couple of first look images from “Trying” below:

The 10-episode docuseries “Dear…” that is inspired by the “Dear Apple” ads will premiere June 5. Executive produced by R.J. Cutler, the series uses letters written by people whose lives have been changed by iconic figures’ work to tell the biographies of those iconic figures. Profilees in the first season include Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland and Big Bird.

“Dear…” is executive produced by Cutler alongside Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Cha and Lyle Gamm. Matador Content produces the series for Apple.

“Central Park,” the animated musical comedy from Loren Bouchard, executive producer Josh Gad and executive producer Nora Smith will premiere summer 2020. Following the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park, the show features the voices of Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. It hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

Additionally, the streamer released a trailer for the five-part docuseries “Visible: Out on Television,” which is executive produced by Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, and premieres Feb. 14. The docuseries explores how television shapes the American conscience and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television by combining archival footage and interviews. The project is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe, and each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry. Watch the trailer for “Visible: Out on Television” below: