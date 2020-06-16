Apple to Co-Produce International Thriller Series ‘Tehran’

Apple has signed on to co-produce the upcoming espionage thriller series “Tehran.”

The show tells the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alebani, Liraz Charh, and Menashe Noy.

Apple has partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 on the series, with Apple serving as the show’s exclusive streaming home. “Tehran” was created by Moshe Zander, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn. Zonder also serves as writer along with Omri Shenhar. Eden executive produces along with Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz. Daniel Syrkin directs. It is produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.

“Tehran” is one of several international projects in the works at Apple. The streamer is also currently working on “Suspicion” starring Uma Thurman, which is based on the Israeli series “False Flag.” Other international shows include “Pachinko,” based on the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name, “Shantaram” starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the Gregory David Robert novel of the same name, “Slow Horses” starring Gary Oldman,” and “Masters of the Air” from Amblin Television and Playtone.

Variety exclusively reported in May that Apple also recently acquired the Gal Gadot-led Hedy Lamarr series from writer and executive producer Sarah Treem. The eight-episode series will tell the story of Lamarr’s life, including her escape from pre-war Vienna and her life as an inventor.