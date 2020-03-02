Apple’s Michelle Mendelovitz Named Head of Drama at 20th Century Fox TV

Apple creative executive Michelle Mendelovitz is heading to 20th Century Fox Television to become the studio’s senior vice president of drama development.

Mendelovitz, who will step into the post held by Chloe Dan until Dan’s exit in June of last year, will begin on March 16. She will report to Jennifer Gwartz, executive vice president of development, comedy and drama.

“Michelle’s the rare executive whose experience spans network, studio and streamer, and she comes with an expertise and deep relationships in the community which will help us as we set out to supply distinctive dramas to all platforms,” said 20th Century Fox Television President of Creative Affairs Carolyn Cassidy in a statement. “She also has a really interesting story personally which informs her creative taste. She has lived both inside and outside the US and talks about how as the daughter of immigrants she wants to bridge cultures and bring fresh voices to television. That is literally one of the guiding principles of 20th and was music to our ears.”

Mendelovitz most recently served as a creative exec developing scripted and documentary series for Apple TV Plus since 2018, overseeing “For All Mankind,” “Servant,” “Visible: Out on Television,” “Severance,” “Defending Jacob,” and “Invasion,” as well as Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s mental health documentary.

Prior to that, Mendelovitz worked as VP of scripted programming at Sony, overseeing series including “Bloodline,” “The Good Doctor,” “Good Girls Revolt,” “One Day at a Time,” and “Future Man.”

“20th is a studio synonymous with high quality series created by some of the most dynamic talent in the business,” said Mendelovitz. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Carolyn and Jen in their focus to nurture and support creative ideas, push boundaries and empower writers to do their best work.”