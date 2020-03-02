×

Apple’s Michelle Mendelovitz Named Head of Drama at 20th Century Fox TV

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michelle Mendelovitz 20th Century Fox
CREDIT: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox/ Paul Smith Photography

Apple creative executive Michelle Mendelovitz is heading to 20th Century Fox Television to become the studio’s senior vice president of drama development.

Mendelovitz, who will step into the post held by Chloe Dan until Dan’s exit in June of last year, will begin on March 16. She will report to Jennifer Gwartz, executive vice president of development, comedy and drama.

“Michelle’s the rare executive whose experience spans network, studio and streamer, and she comes with an expertise and deep relationships in the community which will help us as we set out to supply distinctive dramas to all platforms,” said 20th Century Fox Television President of Creative Affairs Carolyn Cassidy in a statement. “She also has a really interesting story personally which informs her creative taste. She has lived both inside and outside the US and talks about how as the daughter of immigrants she wants to bridge cultures and bring fresh voices to television. That is literally one of the guiding principles of 20th and was music to our ears.”

Mendelovitz most recently served as a creative exec developing scripted and documentary series for Apple TV Plus since 2018, overseeing “For All Mankind,” “Servant,” “Visible: Out on Television,” “Severance,” “Defending Jacob,” and “Invasion,” as well as Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s mental health documentary.

Prior to that, Mendelovitz worked as VP of scripted programming at Sony, overseeing series including “Bloodline,” “The Good Doctor,” “Good Girls Revolt,” “One Day at a Time,” and “Future Man.”

“20th is a studio synonymous with high quality series created by some of the most dynamic talent in the business,” said Mendelovitz. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Carolyn and Jen in their focus to nurture and support creative ideas, push boundaries and empower writers to do their best work.”

More TV

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Restricts Employee Travel Due to Coronavirus

    WarnerMedia is the latest corporate entity to put new focus on employee travel as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. In a memo sent to staffers Monday, Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports operations, said employees may need to get permission to travel, and indicated that he would personally have to [...]

  • Michelle Mendelovitz 20th Century Fox

    Apple's Michelle Mendelovitz Named Head of Drama at 20th Century Fox TV

    Apple creative executive Michelle Mendelovitz is heading to 20th Century Fox Television to become the studio’s senior vice president of drama development. Mendelovitz, who will step into the post held by Chloe Dan until Dan’s exit in June of last year, will begin on March 16. She will report to Jennifer Gwartz, executive vice president [...]

  • BREEDERS "No Sleep" Episode 1 (Airs

    'Breeders' Team on How Parenting May Teach You You're Not A Nice Person

    Series such as “Workin’ Moms,” “SMILF” or “The Let Down” have used some of the crasser emotions and situations that come with raising tiny humans for comedic effect, yet they’re largely told through the maternal lens. But “Breeders” could be the first of the new class to put parenting itself on equal footing by delving [...]

  • Adam Bold13th Annual Go Gala, Arrivals,

    Abrams Artists Agency Rebrands as A3 Artists Agency

    Abrams Artists Agency, a prominent talent and literary agency, has officially rebranded as A3 Artists Agency. The name change, announced over the weekend at the company’s annual retreat, comes 18 months after Robert Attermann, Brian Cho, and Adam Bold acquired the agency, “When we purchased the agency in 2018, we set out to be the premium brand [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "303 (Auditions)" -

    TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Dips, Still Wins Sunday

    “American Idol” drew a smaller audience than in previous episodes on Sunday night, however, the ABC talent show still easily came out on top of the TV ratings charts. “Idol” scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 7 million total viewers, down around 7% in both metrics on last week. Its perhaps no surprise [...]

  • Emily Alyn Lind'Doctor Sleep' film premiere,

    ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot at HBO Max Casts Emily Alyn Lind

    HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” sequel series has found one of its leads. Emily Alyn Lind, whose recent credits include the Blumhouse-Facebook Watch series “Sacred Lies,” has joined the cast in a leading role. The new show, which was ordered straight to series in July 2019, is set eight years after the original’s finale and will [...]

  • Cineflix Rights Hires Miramax's James Durie

    Cineflix Rights Hires Miramax's James Durie as Head of Scripted

    Cineflix Media has appointed James Durie to the newly created role of head of scripted at its distribution arm, Cineflix Rights. Durie will be responsible for leading the distributor’s global strategy for sales, pre-sales, acquisitions, and co-productions of scripted content. Based in London, he will report to Peter Emerson, president of Cineflix Media. Durie joins [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad