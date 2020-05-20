Apple Sets ‘Greatness Code’ Docuseries About World’s Greatest Athletes

Sports documentaries are seriously in right now.
Hot on the heels of ESPN’s “Last Dance” series about Michael Jordan, a new docuseries which aims to find out what makes athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady and Alex Morgan among the greatest at their individual sports, is coming to Apple.
The streamer has greenlit “Greatness Code,” a seven-episode short-form series that spotlights untold stories and pivotal moments that defined each athlete’s career. “Greatness Code” is slated to premiere July 10 on Apple TV Plus, joining Apple’s doc slate which already includes “Beastie Boys Story,” “Home,” and “Visible: Out on Television.”
This new series is being co-produced by Uninterrupted (the athlete empowerment brand founded by James and Maverick Carter) and Religion of Sports (which was co-founded by Brady, Gotham Chopra and and NFL legend Michael Strahan).
Season 1 of the show will highlight James, Brady, Morgan, world’s fastest man Usain Bolt, five-time Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky, and prolific surfing champion Kelly Slater.