Apple Sets ‘Greatness Code’ Docuseries About World’s Greatest Athletes

Sports documentaries are seriously in right now.

Hot on the heels of ESPN’s “Last Dance” series about Michael Jordan, a new docuseries which aims to find out what makes athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady and Alex Morgan among the greatest at their individual sports, is coming to Apple.

The streamer has greenlit “Greatness Code,” a seven-episode short-form series that spotlights untold stories and pivotal moments that defined each athlete’s career. “Greatness Code” is slated to premiere July 10 on Apple TV Plus, joining Apple’s doc slate which already includes “Beastie Boys Story,” “Home,” and “Visible: Out on Television.”

This new series is being co-produced by Uninterrupted (the athlete empowerment brand founded by James and Maverick Carter) and Religion of Sports (which was co-founded by Brady, Gotham Chopra and and NFL legend Michael Strahan).

Season 1 of the show will highlight James, Brady, Morgan, world’s fastest man Usain Bolt, five-time Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky, and prolific surfing champion Kelly Slater.

The series is being directed by Chopra, who also executive produces alongside Ameeth Sankaran for Religion of Sports. Carter and Devin Johnson will executive produces via Uninterrupted.

News of “Greatness Code” being on the way comes only three days after ESPN finished airing “The Last Dance” to record numbers . The show sparked plenty of debate about whether Jordan or James is the greatest player in basketball history, and perhaps this new documentary will continue to add fuel to the fire.

The genre of sports documentaries is clearly on the rise at the moment, as networks and streamers look for pre-shot, evergreen content to fill their airwaves amid the coronavirus production shutdown.