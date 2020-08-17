Apple Orders Country Music Competition Series With Reese Witherspoon Producing

Apple is getting into the music competition series space.

The streamer has ordered the series “My Kind of Country,” which will feature a global search for country music talent. Per Apple, the series will feature a documentary component as it hunts for “unconventional and extraordinary” country music stars.

Adam Blackstone will serve as the musical director on the series. Blackstone has previously worked with artists such as Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, Rihanna, and Tim McGraw.

Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Cynthia Stockhammer will executive produce via Hello Sunshine. Jason Owen, president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment, will also serve as executive producer alongside Izzie Pick Ibarra, the showrunner behind “The Masked Singer” and “Dancing With the Stars.” Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher will also executive produce.

“My Kind of Country” now marks the third project Hello Sunshine has set up at Apple. The company currently produces the drama series “The Morning Show,” in which Witherspoon also stars. The show was recently nominated for eight Emmy Awards. Hello Sunshine also produces the Apple drama series “Truth Be Told” starring Octavia Spencer. “The Morning Show” received a two season order when it was first picked up by Apple, while “Truth Be Told” was renewed for a second season back in March.

“My Kind of Country” is the first competition series ordered by Apple TV Plus, but it is not the first time that Apple has produced a competition series. Apple Music previously aired the show “Planet of the Apps,” in which software makers would pitch their product ideas to a panel of experts. The show was canceled after one season in 2017.